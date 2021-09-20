Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bat, Wanindu Hasranga makes his IPL debut

Enduring a forgettable outing in the first half of this year's IPL, two-time former champions Kolkata Knight Riders will field first after losing the toss against Bangalore. While Virat Kohli's RCB is third in the eight-team standings with 10 points from seven games, 2012 and 2014 champions KKR are languishing at the seventh spot with just two wins out of seven ties. Royal Challengers will sport blue jersies today as they pay tribute to the frontline warriors worldwide.

Speaking at the toss Kohli said, '' We will bat first. Looks like a good pitch, the grass will hold it together, will slow down as the game progresses. This one's special, we promised back in May that we'll play for the Covid warriors, here it is - we'll auction this uniform and the proceeds will go to them. Two debutants for us - KS Bharat and Wanindu Hasranga.' Meanwhile, Morgan said, ''Looks really good, it should stay pretty similar for the entire length of the game. Hoping that the performances will change in this phase of the tournament. It's been challenging, but we are happy to be back here.''

