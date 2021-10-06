Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bowl in dead rubber against Sunrisers

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kane Williamson, the skipper of Hyderabad, said that they were looking to bowl first as well but it is an exciting opportunity for the players to come out and express themselves. Adds that the mindset sometimes drifts but there is a lot of enthusiasm and they are looking forward to this game. Ends by informing there are no changes.

Given the Hyderabad unit is already out of contention, the game is key for RCB. SRH can play party poopers to both RCB and MI, whom they square off against in their last game of the season. With Harshal Patel's dipping slower ones pinning down the batters in the slog overs and fringe players like Shahbaz Ahmad and KS Bharat also putting up fine performances, there aren't many concerns for Royal Challengers Bangalore. At the post-match presentation, MS Dhoni pointed out that the dew came into play during their game versus RR. However, the stadium in Abu Dhabi is the biggest cricket ground in the UAE, and historically tracks have been on the slower side.

