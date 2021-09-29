Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bowl in must win game for Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to field against 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals. For Royals to turn this around, they need to start getting performances from those not called Sanju Samson. Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone and Chris Morris haven't really made a mark in this UAE leg yet, nor have the Indian players in the middle order. Samson meanwhile is second highest run-getter for the season, and scored another fifty in vain in their previous match. Meanwhile, RCB after their win against Mumbai can take a big step towards playoffs qualification with a win today.

Speaking at the toss, Kohli said, Feel like the pitch remained good in the last game. If you get off a decent start you can get runs consistently. Feel as a batting unit we're doing a good job and want to continue that. Want to provide our bowlers with the conditions - it's a new pitch. We asked for the guys to be brave in crunch moments and they showed that in the last game. I feel like I'm hitting the ball the best I have in a while. Just one change: Garton makes his IPL debut in place of Jamieson. On the other hand, Rajasthan skipper Samson said, Lot of people who have batted first and won the game at this venue. As a team we were a bit down. Had a long chat yesterday. Revisited the purpose of playing the game. Lots of supporters back home.