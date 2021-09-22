RR was discoloured for first ten overs in second innings against PBKS, admits Lewis

Rajasthan Royals opening batsman Evin Lewis admitted that his side was a bit discoloured for the first ten overs when they were defending 185 against Punjab Kings, but it was good to see a fightback and the eventual win.

Rajasthan Royals registered a thrilling two-run victory over Punjab Kings on Tuesday here at the Dubai International Stadium. Chasing 186, Punjab Kings got off to an excellent start as openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal put on 120 runs for the opening wicket and the Royals dropped three catches of Rahul inside the first ten overs.

However, after this, Rajasthan was able to make a comeback and the side registered a thrilling victory.

"I feel good. It looked like a great wicket and just looked to get the team to a great start. 200 would have been a par total but nevertheless. We were a bit discoloured in the first ten with the ball and then we switched on and it was nice to see that we can achieve things. We just tried and kept things simple. In the last five, we didn't get the score we wanted but it was a fighting total," Lewis told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game ended.

Kartik Tyagi returned with two wickets and he was adjudged as Man of the Match. In the final over, Tyagi was able to defend four runs as he bowled six perfect yorkers.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh took a five-wicket haul for Punjab Kings as Rajasthan Royals was bundled out for 185. For the Sanju Samson-led side, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mahipal Lamror scored 49 and 43 respectively. For Punjab, Mohammed Shami also scalped three wickets.

Rajasthan Royals will next lock horns against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

( With inputs from ANI )

