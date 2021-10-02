Ruturaj Gaikwad rips Rajasthan bowlers, slams maiden century with last-ball six

Chennai Super Kings ended their 20 overs on a massive score of 189/4 after being sent into bat first against Rajasthan Royals. The star of the first innings was Ruturaj Gaikwad who slammed his first ever IPL century. Gaikwad got to his fifty off 43 balls to take CSK to a strong position. Chetan Sakaria dismissed Ambati Rayudu for 2.

Rahul Tewatia removed Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina in quick succession after Chennai Super Kings openers Gaikwad and du Plessis started well.Earlier, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl. Chennai have made two changes to their playing eleven, bringing in KM Asif and Sam Curran for Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo. Rajasthan, on the other hand, have made four changes to their playing eleven. Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, Akash Singh and Mayank Markande come in for Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag and Chris Morris.

