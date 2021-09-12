Sachin Tendulkar set to join Mumbai Indians in UAE, to work with son Arjun

Sachin Tendulkar will be joining the team in the UAE for the upcoming second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). The master-blaster couldn’t join the team when the tournament was being held in India due to COVID restrictions. Sachin Tendulkar was the icon player named by Mumbai Indians owners Mukesh Ambani when the team was bought by them in the inaugural IPL in 2008. He has captained the MI team from 2008-2012 with moderate success.

Tendulkar will also be working with his son, Arjun Tendulkar, in the MI's camp. The left-arm pacer had joined MI at his base price of Rs 20 lakh in the IPL 2021 auction. Before joining MI, Arjun was with MI as a net bowler for a few years and had also travelled to UAE for IPL 2020. He is uncapped in IPL. It will be for the first time when Sachin will be coaching Arjun in MI's camp. Tendulkar scored 2334 runs for them in IPL before retiring in 2013. Tendulkar was part of the Rohit Sharma-led team which won IPL and Champions League in 2013. As a captain, Tendulkar led MI to 30 wins in 51 matches. Under him, MI made it to the final of IPL 2009, where they lost to Chennai Super Kings.

