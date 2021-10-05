Sam Curran rule out of IPL and T20 World Cup with back injury

Sam Curran who complained of pain in his back after the IPL fixture against Rajasthan Royals at Abu Dhabi last Saturday has been ruled of IPL and the T20 World Cup. His brother Tom Curran has now been drafted into England's squad with left-arm seamer Reece Topley added as a travelling reserve. "He [Sam Curran] will fly back to the UK in the next couple of days and will have further scans and a full review later this week from the ECB's medical team," the release stated.

Subsequent scans revealed the nature of his injury and ruled him out of the marquee international tournament that begins on October 17. In nine IPL games this IPL season, Curran took nine wickets at an economy of 9.93 and scored 56 runs from four innings. England, the 2010 champions, begin their quest for a second T20 title with a warm-up fixture against India in Dubai on October 18. In the Super 12 phase of the tournament, they are grouped alongside Australia, South Africa and defending champions West Indies.

