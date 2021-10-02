Sehwag, Ashwin hail 'special player' Ruturaj Gaikwad for his maiden IPL ton

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday hailed "special player" Ruturaj Gaikwad for his blazing ton against Rajasthan Royals.

Ruturaj smashes his maiden ton in their Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday and powered CSK to 189/4 in the allotted 20 overs.

"Ruturaj. What a knock and what a player#csk," Ashwin tweeted.

Sehwag predicted that Ruturaj might dominate world cricket in the future.

"Remember the name.#RuturajGaikwad. Special player, made for greater things. Matter of time before he dominates World Cricket. #CSKvsRR," Sehwag tweeted.

Delhi Capitals assistant coach lauded Ruturaj for the "self-belief" the opening batsman displayed against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

"Ruturaj shows that self belief can make you a game-changer without changing your game. @Ruutu1331#CSKvsRR," Kaif tweeted.

Ruturaj smashed 101 runs in 60 balls while Jadeja scored 32 in 15 as CSK 189/4 in the allotted 20 overs. In the last five overs, CSK smashed 73 runs.

Ruturaj was on 95 when he got the strike on the fifth ball of the last over. The opening batsman hammered a massive six off the last ball to reach his ton.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor