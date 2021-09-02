Shakib among five to be offered all-format central contracts by BCB

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is among five players to be offered all-format central contracts by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Tamim Iqbal's contract includes Tests and ODIs only, while Mahmudullah has been given an ODI and T20I deal, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Recently, the BCB has changed the policy from the red-ball and white-ball contracts to a more format-specific contract for the players.

Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam are the five players who have been handed multi-format contracts by the board.

Tamim Iqbal, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam are the three players who have gotten Tests and ODIs contracts while Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Afif Hossain have been handed ODI and T20I contracts.

BCB contracted players' list: Tests, ODIs, T20Is: Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Tests and ODIs: Tamim Iqbal, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam

ODI and T20Is: Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Afif Hossain

Only Tests: Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Abu Jayed, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Ebadat Hossain

Only T20Is: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain.

( With inputs from ANI )

