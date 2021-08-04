Shakib, Mustafizur likely to return for UAE leg of IPL 2021

The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday revealed that they are now willing to give a no-objection certificate to their cricketers to take part in the remainder of the 2021 Indian Premier League, as the home series against England is rescheduled. BCB had earlier stated that they are not willing to give a no-objection certificate to Shakib al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman to take part in the remainder of the 2021 IPL as they expected them to be with the national team for the preparations of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. However, the decision of ECB and BCB to postpone England's tour of Bangladesh to March 2023 has opened door for the duo to take part in the remainder of IPL. Bangladesh were scheduled to host England for three ODIs and as many T20Is.

On the other hand England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has confirmed he will return to lead the Kolkata Knight Riders for the rescheduled second half of the IPL in the UAE following the postponement of England's limited-overs tour to Bangladesh. Speaking after his London Spirit side was beaten by Northern Superchargers in the Hundred at Lord's on Tuesday night, Morgan, as per ESPNcricinfo, said: "It's a complete individual decision. I think it was a win-win either way. If we went to Bangladesh we'd play in conditions that are foreign to us. If some guys go to the IPL, they'll play in similar conditions [to the World Cup] or for guys that need a rest, they take a rest. We've a lot of cricket to play between now and then. We've planned on the tour going ahead -- that's been part of our planning for a long time now -- but equally, given the nature in which we now compete and live our lives, it's not a bad thing for guys to either take time off or go to the IPL if they feel refreshed and have enough energy." Last month, the BCCI announced the schedule for the remainder of the IPL 2021 which will be held in the UAE. A total of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days. The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a high octane clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

