Shaw, Yadav join team after completing quarantine

London, Aug 14 Opener Prithvi Shaw and middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav joined the Indian Test team at Lord's on Saturday after completing their quarantine on arrival from India, the Indian cricket board has confirmed.

"Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have completed their quarantine period and have joined the team at Lord's," said a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Shaw and Yadav were called up to the Indian squad following injuries to opener Shubman Gill, pacer Avesh Khan and spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar. The three have returned home.

Shaw and Yadav left for England a day before the first Test started last week.

One of them could get an opportunity if the Indian middle-order continues to fail. Both No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara and No. 5 Ajinkya Rahane have failed to get going in the innings they have played this year in England, including the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in June.

Pujara has failed in all three Tests so far and his highest (38) on the tour has come in the warm-up against the County Select XI last month.

Rahane, who missed the warm-up, has a highest of 49 which he got in the WTC final.

Skipper Virat Kohli too has failed to get a half-century so far.

