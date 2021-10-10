Shoaib Malik can contribute big time for Pakistan in T20 WC, says Afridi

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has said that the addition of Shoaib Malik into the T20 World Cup will hold the side in good stead once the tournament starts.

"Good to see Shoaib Malik recalled for the T20 World Cup. As a senior and experienced player, he can contribute big time for Pakistan. All the best," tweeted Afridi.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday had named former skipper Shoaib Malik as a replacement for Sohaib Maqsood for the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021. Maqsood has been ruled out of the showpiece event due to a lower back injury and has been replaced by Shoaib Malik. Maqsood had undergone MRI scans for the lower back on Thursday after picking up the injury during the October 6 match against Northern and consequently missed the October 7 match against Central Punjab.

"Sohaib is devastated to miss out on the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as he had worked hard for this event and was in sparkling form. We feel for him but injuries are part and parcel of the sport. I am sure after undergoing rehabilitation, he'll fully recover to be available for future assignments," said chief selector Muhammad Wasim in a statement.

Shoaib Malik had captained Pakistan in the inaugural event in 2007 and was a member of the side that won the tournament in 2009. After missing the West Indies event in 2010, he featured in 2012, 2014, and 2016 tournaments.

The Pakistan squad for the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 will depart for Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on October 15. They will play two warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa on October 18 and 20 respectively before taking on India in a Group-2 fixture on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor