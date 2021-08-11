Shreyas Iyer recovers from shoulder injury, to return for IPL 2021 in UAE

Shreyas Iyer has been declared match fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and the Mumbai batsman will return to competitive cricket with the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE. "Yes, NCA has issued a fit certificate to Shreyas. He stayed in Bengaluru at the NCA for a week and his final assessment has happened a few days back. Based on all medical and physical parameters, he is now ready to play matches. This couldn't have happened at a better time with India's T20 World Cup campaign in two months time," a senior BCCI source told PTI.

Iyer had done his rehab programme at the Mumbai Cricket Association ground in the Bandra Kurla Complex but as per BCCI's protocol, he had to be cleared by NCA officials to be up for selection again. The 26-year-old Iyer, who has played 22 ODIs and 29 T20Is, dislocated his shoulder during an ODI against England in Pune on March 23 and had to undergo surgery in the United Kingdom. Shreyas Iyer also took to social media to announce that he is fully fit and can now compete at the highest level. "Ready to go out there. Ready to fight. Ready to play. Thank you to everyone who’s helped me recover. Time to let the bat talk now," said Iyer. Shreyas Iyer is expected to reclaim his captaincy when he rejoins the Delhi Capitals squad later this year.