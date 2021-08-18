Shubman Gill likely to be fit for UAE leg of IPL 2021

In a big boost to Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2021 in UAE, opener Shubman Gill is s expected to be fit for the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The information from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is that the young opener has been undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore for two weeks and is likely to be released well in time for the IPL, an assessment shared by his franchise too. "We are quite hopeful that he will be available for the IPL," Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore said.Sharing a photograph of the right-handed batsman and his Kamlesh Nagarkoti on Twitter, KKR wrote: “Mere Karan-Arjun Wapis Aagaye," which when translated means, “My Karan-Arjun have returned," a famous dialogue from a Bollywood film.

After returning from England, Gill stayed at home in July to wait for the injury in his left shin to heal, and started working out at the NCA since the beginning of this month. Kolkata Knight Riders are planning to leave for Abu Dhabi by August 27. Gill, who returned from England after the WTC final, may not be ready to leave with the side this month but he is likely to join his IPL teammates in the first week of September. The IPL restarts on September 19.A total of 31 matches will be played in the second phase and the final will take place on October 15. Kolkata Knight Riders will resume their IPL campaign on September 20 when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are positioned third on the points tally.