SL vs Ind: Porel, Warrier, three other net bowlers added to main squad

Based on the request of the Indian team management in Sri Lanka, the All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday named additions to India's squad for the second and third T20Is against Sri Lanka.

The five net bowlers - Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, R Sai Kishore and Simarjeet Singh - will now be part of the squad for the remaining T20Is.

"After Krunal Pandya was tested positive for COVID-19 on July 27, all members of the team and support staff were immediately isolated and tested as a safety measure. The test results for everyone including the eight identified close contacts of Krunal returned negative," BCCI stated in an official release.

Following the test on July 27, a Rapid Antigen test was also conducted today (28th July) at noon and they have all returned negative results.

However, to ensure the health and safety of the squad, the eight close contacts will continue to remain in isolation in the team hotel. The remaining T20Is will go on as per the schedule.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor