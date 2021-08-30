SLC announce ODI, T20I squad for series against South Africa

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday announced a 22-member squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against South Africa.

The squad was approved by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Namal Rajapaksa.

In July, Sri Lanka played an ODI and T20I series against India. The hosts lost the three-match ODI series 2-1, but managed to win the T20I series.

India's Krunal Pandya got infected with COVID-19 and as a result, eight other players were identified as close contacts and they were unable to play the second and third T20Is.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Madushanka, Pulina Tharanga, Maheesh Theekshana.

( With inputs from ANI )

