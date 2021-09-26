Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma sign for Sydney Thunder for WBBL

Sydney Thunder on Sunday confirmed the signing of Indian stars Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Sydney Thunder coach Trevor Griffin said that his team's title defence had received an extra edge with Indian superstars Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma signing on for the club's WBBL|07 campaign.

The pair, who are in Queensland with India's national team for the ODI series and Test match against Australia, were identified by Thunder as quality players with the ability to make an explosive impact on the T20 competition.

Mandhana starred for India in Friday night's nail-biting, final ball loss to Australia in Mackay. Her innings of 86 from 94 balls was highlighted by 11 boundaries, and it helped to set up India's competitive total of 274 runs.

Sharma made her presence felt in the ODI match described as one of the most thrilling played in Australia, with a knock of 23 runs and by capturing Tahlia McGrath's wicket.

Mandhana, who broke through to be ranked among the world's top three T2OI batters last July, said she would embrace the pressure on her to perform as one of Thunder's overseas players.

"I like it, it always helps," said the 25-year-old of the demands. "Playing in overseas leagues gives you a lot of experience, especially in the T20 format. Then, of course, you exchange so much experience with each other... with all the players from over the world... so you get to learn a lot."

"Rather than 'pressure', I always look at it as an opportunity to learn, and to get used to that pressure because it only builds when you play international cricket," she added.

Sydney Thunder begin their WBBL|07 campaign - and title defence - against the Adelaide Strikers on Saturday, October 16.

