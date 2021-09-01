Sourav Ganguly’s mother tests positive for COVID-19 after double vaccine dose

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s mother, Nirupa Ganguly, has tested positive for Covid-19. Nirupa Ganguly, was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Monday night with mild symptoms of fever and shortness of breath. She was stable on Wednesday morning, according to sources in the hospital. Her advanced age had prompted the doctors to admit her. A team of five doctors led by Saptarshi Basu is said to be keeping a close watch on her. She caught the virus despite being fully vaccinated, according to reports. Sourav also underwent a Covid test but his report was negative.

Earlier, choreographer-turned-filmmaker, Farah Khan also tested positive for COVID-19, after two doses of her vaccine. The choreographer-turned-filmmaker shared on Instagram, “I wonder if this happened coz I didn't put my 'Kaala Teeka'.. despite being double vaccinated, & working with mostly double vaxxed people.. I've still managed to test positive for COVID.. I've already informed everyone I came in contact with, to get tested. However, if I have forgotten someone (because of old age n fading memory) Please test yourself. Hoping to recover soon.”