South Africa announce 15-member squad ICC Men's T20 World Cup, no Du Plessis and Morris

Faf du Plessis has not been included in South Africa's T20 World Cup squad despite being available to play international white-ball cricket.Similarly, Imran Tahir, who retired from ODIs after the 2019 World Cup but remained available for T20Is, is also not part of the squad. Chris Morris is out as well. The seam-bowling allrounder has not played for South Africa in two years. Keshav Maharaj has been named in South Africa's T20 World Cup squad as the selectors picked three spinners in their 15-man squad. Maharaj, who has played 36 Tests and 14 ODIs, is yet to make his T20I debut.

In the 104 T20s, the left-arm spinner has 83 wickets at a strike rate of 26 and an economy of 6.62.Bjorn Fortuin and Tabraiz Shamsi are the other two spinners while George Linde has been picked as one of the three reserve players. All-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who has played four T20Is so far for South Africa, has also been named in the side which will be led by Temba Bavuma. South Africa have been placed in Group 1 in the Super 12 stage with England, Australia, West Indies and two qualifiers. They will start their campaign against Australia in Abu Dhabi on October 23.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.