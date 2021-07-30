South Africa to tour Sri Lanka for white-ball series in September

South Africa will tour Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series for the first time after 2018. They will play three One-Day Internationals and as many T20 Internationals from September 2 to 14.“We are delighted to have another tour confirmed for the Proteas men’s team with the ICC T20 World Cup just around the corner,” said Pholetsi Moseki, CSA’s acting CEO. “Playing against quality opposition in the sub-continent is the best way for our team to prepare for this event, and we are grateful to Sri Lanka Cricket for accommodating us during this time of the year where schedules are highly condensed.

“With an ICC white-ball world event in each year of the next three, game time is golden for every team, and we are looking forward to watching our team play as they continue to add to the building blocks of their 2021 T20 World Cup preparation. ”On their tour in 2018, South Africa won the five-match ODI series 3-2 and Sri Lanka managed the one-off T20 match win. All the games will be played in Colombo. Sri Lanka recently won the T20 series 2-1 against India.

Itinerary

2 September: 1st ODI

4 September: 2nd ODI

7 September: 3rd ODI

10 September: 1st T20I

12 September: 2nd T20I

14 September: 3rd T20I