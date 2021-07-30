South Africa to tour Sri Lanka in Sept for limited-overs series

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday confirmed the Proteas men's outbound tour to Sri Lanka from September 2-14. It will consist of three ODIs and three T20Is, all to be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

The three ODIs will be played on September 2,4 and 7. While, the T2OIs will be played on September 10, 12 and 14. The series would end five days prior to the resumption of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The last time South Africa played a white-ball series in Sri Lanka was in 2018 where they won the five-match ODI series 3-2 and the hosts walked away with the one-off T20 match victory.

"We are delighted to have another tour confirmed for the Proteas men's team with the ICC T20 World Cup just around the corner," commented CSA Acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki in an official statement.

"Playing against quality opposition in the sub-continent is the best way for our team to prepare for this event and we are grateful to Sri Lanka Cricket for accommodating us during this time of the year where schedules are highly condensed," he added.

Further talking about the tour, he said: "With an ICC white-ball world event in each year of the next three, game time is golden for every team and we are looking forward to watching our team play as they continue to add to the building blocks of their 2021 T20 World Cup preparation."

( With inputs from ANI )

