Sri Lanka all-rounder Isuru Udana retires from international cricket

Sri Lankan left-arm pacer Isuru Udana has announced his retirement from international cricket, Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed on Saturday (July 31). Udana's last appearance for the national side came in the second T20I against India earlier this week. Udana first made his debut for Sri Lanka in the 2009 World T20 in England and played five games in the competition including the final. He made his ODI bow against India in 2012 where he played two games but had to wait for almost seven years to break into the XI again.

The pacer managed to feature regularly only towards the latter part of his career after developing a reputation for being a white-ball specialist. Apart from being a wily customer with the ball using his variations to good effect, the 33-year-old also was known for being a hard-hitter lower down the order. "I believe the time has come for me to make way for the next generation of players," Udana said. "It is with immense pride and passion, and unfathomable commitment that I have represented and served my country."Udana represented Sri Lanka in 21 ODIs and 33 T20Is.His T20 credentials rose a lot in the last couple of years and also featured for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Udana has immense experience in the shortest format playing in different leagues and has played 164 matches overall in T20s.

