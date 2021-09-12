Sri Lanka announce squad for T20 World Cup, selectors leave out Angelo Mathews

Sri Lanka on Sunday named a strong 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup, recalling batsman Dinesh Chandimal. Spinner Maheesh Theekshana who claimed four wickets in the third one-day international to help Sri Lanka clinch the series 2-1 has been named in the sqaud. Theekshana's inclusion follows his sparkling ODI debut, in which he took a Sri Lanka record of four wickets, as his team comfortably defeated South Africa. Theekshana, who bowls a well-disguised carrom ball and googly in addition to his offbreak, had also performed well in the recent domestic T20 invitational league, organised by SLC.



However, the biggest miss is former skipper Angelo Matthews who isn't a part of Sri Lanka's contract list. Bhanuka Rajapksa and Kamindu Mendis have also made it to the squad. Rajapaksa, the top-order batsman, has played just seven T20I for his country, with his 45-ball 77 versus Pakistan in 2019 being the highlight of his short career so far. Kamindu, who has played four T20Is, is known for his all-round skills. Incidentally, Mendis can bowl both off-spin and slow left-arm orthodox. Praveen Jayawickrama, who is yet to play a T20I, has also been selected. The left-arm spinner, however, has played in one Test and five ODIs. Sri Lanka will start their T20 World Cup campaign with a match against Namibia in Group A on October 18 in Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lahiru Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana

Reserves: Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Pulina Tharanga



