St Lucia Zouks renamed as St Lucia Kings ahead of CPL 2021

CPL franchise St Lucia Zouks will now be called St Lucia Kings, as the franchise unveiled a new brand identity along with a new team logo on Monday. "The Saint Lucia Kings will share branding and other assets with their colleagues at the IPL as the ownership team moves to further cement ties between the two brands. This synergy will help build on the successes the team has had since the new owners arrived after they finished as runners-up at last year's Hero CPL tournament," a CPL release said.

"Saint Lucia Kings is more in line with the positioning that the KPH Dream Cricket brand has, and we believe that the time was right for us to merge the sister brand and its inherent values with the mother brand," Satish Menon, CEO of Saint Lucia Kings said. The team will be led by Faf du Plessis for the upcoming season, with Andy Flower as the coach and Darren Sammy the assistant coach and mentor. The 2021 edition of the tournament will commence in August last week. St Lucia Kings was brought by KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited last year that also runs IPL team Punjab Kings. The team finished runners-up in the 2020 season.