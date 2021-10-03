Stadiums in UAE to operate at 70 pc capacity for T20 World Cup

All UAE venues will be operating at approximately 70 per cent of maximum seated capacity in the upcoming men's T20 World Cup, said the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday.

Tickets are available for fans to watch the top 16 T20 teams in the world vying for the ultimate prize in the shortest format which gets underway in Muscat on October 17 and is set to conclude in the UAE on November 14.

Moreover, Abu Dhabi has also introduced new socially distanced 'pods' of a maximum of 4 spectators on their east and west grass mounds. The Oman Cricket Academy has had a temporary infrastructure built to welcome 3,000 fans.

"We are delighted to be welcoming fans back to international cricket in both Oman and the UAE to enjoy the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Our thanks to our hosts BCCI, Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and Oman Cricket as well as the local governments in these regions for their support in ensuring fans could attend in a safe environment," said ICC acting CEO Geoff Allardice in a statement.

"The biggest sporting spectacle to have ever taken place in the region deserved to be played out in front of passionate cricket fans from all 16 nations competing and we are doing everything possible to keep it safe for all. It has been five years since the last Men's T20 World Cup and we can't wait for the world's best players to arrive in Oman and the UAE and showcase the very best of T20 cricket," he added.

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary BCCI, said, "I am delighted that the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be played in front of cheering fans both in the UAE and Oman. My sincere thanks to the government of the UAE and Oman for paving the way for fans to return. The anticipation for the World Cup, which is taking place after five years, is building with each passing day."

"I am sure we will have fans coming from different parts of the world to support their team. The vibe they will create will boost the performances on the field. The ticket sales have started, and I urge everyone to stay safe and follow the health advisories and savour the experience," he added.

According to the statement, the ICC and event host BCCI has worked closely with host authorities to ensure fans can be welcomed in a safe environment and COVID 19 protocols will apply at all venues.

The schedule offers a host of key rivalry fixtures and mouth-watering matchups. The tournament kicks off with the Round 1 match between Oman and Papua New Guinea in Muscat.

Whilst, Australia and South Africa play the first match of Super 12s on 23 October in Abu Dhabi followed by the replay of the 2016 final between England and West Indies also on 23 October in Dubai. One of cricket's biggest rivalries, India and Pakistan, will take place on 24 October in Dubai.

( With inputs from ANI )

