Steven Finn signs multi-year deal with Sussex, quits Middlesex after 17 seasons

Steven Finn has signed a multi-year, all-format contract with Sussex, drawing curtains on a 17-season spell with Middlesex. "I am looking forward to the opportunity to play for Sussex from the 2022 season onwards. It is a club that I have always admired and found to be challenging opponents," Finn said on the move. "The squad is full of exciting talent, and I can't wait to work hard and help the team realise its full potential."

The 32-year-old multiple Ashes-winning fast bowler made 261 appearances for Middlesex since his debut as a 16-year-old in 2005. In his 17 seasons at Middlesex, he claimed 394 first-class wickets at 28.13. He also took 77 wickets in List A and a further 116 in T20 cricket. He was part of the Middlesex team that won the County Championship in 2016 and has also captained the white-ball teams during Eoin Morgan's absence. "I feel incredibly fortunate to have played for Middlesex for 17 seasons since my debut in 2005 and have made countless lifelong friends," Finn said. "It has been more than a club. It has been a family, and I will always be grateful for the support I have received from players, coaches, staff, and Board members. Every time I have set foot on the field for the club, I have given my all, and even though results have been tough recently, I see a bright future for the club."