Stuart Binny retires from all formats of cricket

Bengaluru, Aug 30 Indian all-rounder Stuart Binny has retired from all formats of cricket. The 37-year-old had last played for India in a T20I against West Indies in Lauderhill, US in August 2016.

Binny, the son of former India all-rounder Roger Binny, represented India in six Tests, 14 ODIs and three T20Is. His bowling figures of 6/4 against Bangladesh in the second ODI at Mirpur in June 2014 remains the best-ever performance by an Indian bowler in ODIs.

"I would like to inform that I have decided to retire from international and first-class cricket. It has given me tremendous joy and pride to have represented my country at the highest international level," said Binny in a statement on Monday.

Binny represented Karnataka in domestic cricket from 2003/04 to 2018/19. His standout domestic season was in Karnataka's Ranji Trophy triumph in 2013/14 when he scored 443 runs at an average of 43.22 and scalped 14 wickets with an average of 32.64. He was a member of the 2014/15 Ranji Trophy win too. For 2019/20 season, he shifted to Nagaland.

Overall, Binny scored 4,796 runs at an average of 34.25 and took 148 wickets at an average of 32.36. He has 1641 runs at an average of 20.01 and 73 wickets at an average of 25.87 in T20 cricket. In List A cricket, Binny made 1,788 runs at an average of 25.54 and took 99 wickets at an average of 32.31.

"I would like to acknowledge the huge role the BCCI has played in my cricketing journey. Their support and faith over the years have been invaluable. My cricketing journey would not even have started had it not been for Karnataka state and their support. It has been an honour to captain and win trophies with my state."

Binny started his IPL career with Mumbai Ind in 2010. He was a member of the Rajasthan Royals line-up from 2011 to 2015 and 2018 to 2019. After the team's suspension ahead of the 2016 season, Binny was signed up by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Binny played 65 IPL matches, scoring 880 runs and picking 22 wickets.

"I am grateful to the coaches who encouraged me, to the selectors who put their faith in me. To my captains who entrusted me. None of this would have been possible without my family, I stepped out on the field every day thinking of them."

"Cricket runs through my blood, and I will always look to give back to the game that has given me everything. I thank you all for your continued support in my next innings."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor