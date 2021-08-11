Stuart Broad to miss remainder of India series due to calf injury

Stuart Broad has been ruled out of the Test series against India after suffering a tear in his right calf, England and Wales Cricket Board revealed on Wednesday (August 11). The pacer suffered the injury during training on Tuesday at Lord's ahead of the second Test. Saqib Mahmood has been added to the squad as cover.

"Broad underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday lunchtime, which revealed a tear," ECB said in a statement. James Anderson, 39, is also a doubt for Thursday with a quad muscle niggle - so Saqib Mahmood has been called up. The series is level at 0-0 after the first Test at Trent Bridge was drawn. England has been hit hard by the absence of number of key players including Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes. All-rounder Ben Stokes has also taken an indefinite break from cricket to focus on his mental wellbeing.