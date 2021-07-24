Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw to join Team India in U.K for England test series

Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav has received his maiden Test team call-up and he along with opener Prithvi Shaw will be flying to England as replacements sought by the team management after three players were ruled out due to injury. A senior BCCI office-bearer confirmed the development. "Yes, Prithvi and Surya are flying to UK from Sri Lanka. Jayant Yadav was also supposed to go but there has been some change in plans due to quarantine requirements. Jayant is now not going. Both players will have a bubble to bubble transfer from Colombo to London. Whether they will fly in the middle of the T20 Internationals (Shaw and and Suryakumar are part of team in Sri Lanka) or post that is being worked out," the senior official told PTI. ﻿"

According to a Cricbuzz report, names of Suryakumar and Shaw were zeroed in by the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee following a discussion with head coach Ravi Shastri. Yadav's recent run against Sri Lanka worked in his favour. The Mumbai Indians batsman has been in good form since his debut in the international arena. Speaking about the injuries, Gill was ruled out immediately after the World Test Championship final last month because of stress injury to his shins. Avesh and Washington sustained finger injuries while playing against the Indian team during a three-day warm-up game, which ended on Thursday. The two will return home soon. The series between India and England will start at Trent Bridge on August 4 followed by Tests at Lord's, Headingley, Oval and Old Trafford.