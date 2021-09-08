Sydney Thunder re-sign Sam Billings for 2021 season of the Big Bash League

Sydney Thunder have re-signed English wicket-keeper, Sam Billings for the 2021-22 season of the Big Bash League. After finishing third last season, Billings is hopeful of his franchise gunning for the title this time around. "In my first experiences with Sydney Thunder last season there were obviously positive signs but we didn't finish where we wanted to, or could finish," Billings said.

The 30-year-old will once again join forces with fellow countryman Alex Hales, who set the BBL on fire last season by finishing the tournament as the leading run-scorer. The two players will link up with the former England coach Trevor Bayliss, who became Thunder's head coach earlier this year by signing a three-year deal. "There is no reason we can't take another step forward and go close to the title."Hales is obviously a high quality player and we have all seen what he can do. Both Halesy and I have played a lot under Trevor (Bayliss) and it's really exciting, not only for younger players, but for the older players, to be influenced by TB. "Billings played two seasons with the Sydney Sixers earlier in his career before making the switch across town to the Thunder last summer where he made a stunning impact behind the stumps and with the bat.

