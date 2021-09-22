T Natarajan tests positive for COVID-19 in UAE, IPL to continue as of now
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 22, 2021 03:34 PM2021-09-22T15:34:54+5:302021-09-22T15:36:00+5:30
The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic. The medical team has ...
The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic. The medical team has also identified 6 close contacts of the player: Indian Premier League. The medical team has identified the below mentioned six close contacts of the player, who have also been placed in isolation.
NEWS - Sunrisers Hyderabad player tests positive; six close contacts isolated.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2021
More details here - https://t.co/sZnEBj13Vn#VIVOIPL
The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5AM local time this morning and the test reports are negative. As a result, tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. Vijay Shankar, Vijay Kumar , Team Manager, Shyam Sundar J Physiotherapist, Anjana Vannan Doctor, Tushar Khedkar , Logistics Manager, and Periyasamy Ganesan , Net Bowler have been deemed close contacts of the Tamil Nadu pacer.