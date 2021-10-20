T20 WC: Win against Oman will settle our nerves, says Bangladesh's Shakib

Shakib Al Hasan stated that the win against Oman in Group B of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Tuesday will help Bangladesh in settling their nerves.

Counter-attacking innings from Mohammad Naim and Shakib al Hasan after two early wickets ensured Bangladesh put up a challenging total on board. Naim, who got a couple of reprieves, made Oman pay with a half-century on his T20 World Cup debut.

With the ball, Bangladesh wrestled control back after Oman started brightly in the first 10 overs. Needing 84 to win off the last four, the co-hosts faltered at a crucial juncture in the game and eventually fell short by 26 runs as the Tigers put their first points on board.

When asked at the post-match presentation, about the defeat against Scotland, Shakib said: "It hurt the whole team. We were not expecting. But should give credit to Scotland. They were very confident before the game. It was pretty tough because the Scotland loss was hurting us."

"Oman played good cricket. They were in the game for the most part. But we held our nerves. Credit to go to Oman the way they're playing. They're playing with a lot of heart. This win will settle our nerves. We have another game that we have to win. Fingers crossed. Have to win against PNG and then see what happens," added the player of the match.

Mahmudullah, Bangladesh captain said: "We need to improve in a lot of areas, but I'll take the win. Delivering the win for the country is the most important thing and I hope they are happy. Shakib and Naim batted well and took us to 150+, but we should've done better with the new ball and we need to correct those areas where we erred. Death bowling has been good, and we have done well in many areas, so we'll take heart from that."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor