T20 World Cup: Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Dubai, Oct 28 Australia produced a clinical all-round performance to beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in a Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Thursday.

Riding on some fighting knocks by Kusal Perera (35), Charith Asalanka (35) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (33), Sri Lanka posted 154/6 in 20 overs. Mitchell Starc (2/27), Pat Cummins (2/34) and Adam Zampa (2/12) were the wicket-takers for Australia.

In reply, opener David Warner (65 off 42) smashed a quickfire fifty and helped Australia chase the target in 17 overs with 7 wickets in hand.

Apart from Warner, captain Aaron Finch (37) and Steven Smith (28) and Marcus Stoinis (16) also made valuable contributions with the bat for Australia.

With this, Australia now have secured two wins in a row. They will now face England on Saturday.

Brief scores;

Sri Lanka: 154/6 in 20 overs (Kusal Perera 35, Charith Asalanka 35; Adam Zampa 2/12) lost to Australia: 155/3 in 17 Overs (David Warner 65, Aaron Finch 37; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/22).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor