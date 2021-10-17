T20 World Cup: Can't be complacent after one win, says Oman skipper Maqsood

Al Amerat (Oman), Oct 17 Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood said that his team will take things day by day in the men's T20 World Cup. He added that winning the opening match against Papua New Guinea doesn't give them the license to rest and be complacent for future matches. Oman began their campaign in the tournament with a ten-wicket thrashing of PNG on Sunday. They will next face Bangladesh on Tuesday.

"Definitely every game is a tough game and yeah, we won the game, and it doesn't mean we should take rest and feel easy and comfortable. Because next we are playing against Scotland and Bangladesh. Bangladesh is a Test side, and they have plenty of good players. They have more experience to play in such a big stage," said Maqsood in the post-match press conference.

"And we have to just take this win as a positive and we have to play every game day-by-day, what is our what is in front of us, we cannot say. So are going game by game, so against Bangladesh and Scotland, and what we have done, the mistakes in the fielding, we have to sort it out and we have to work on it and come back strong on that," added Maqsood.

It was a good match for Maqsood, adjudged Player of the Match for taking 4/20, including three wickets in the 16th over. His spell broke the back of PNG's innings, restricting them to 129/9 in 20 overs.

Talking about his performance, Maqsood said, "After my first two overs, I gave two boundaries on the last two balls. So, I never thought I would bowl again. But certainly, the message from my coach and a few senior players, they insisted me to bowl, to change the hand (and bowl), and it worked. You can say some good hints and good advices, it helps to win in the shorter format. That happened, and I rolled (my arm) in that over and took three wickets."

The 34-year-old concluded by saying Sunday's win in home conditions is a big accomplishment. "Win matters a lot because it motivates you. This is such a big platform, and your first game, home soil, and you are hosting the World Cup, if you win the first game, it is a big achievement."

