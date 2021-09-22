T20 World Cup hero Marlon Samuels charged under ICC anti-corruption code

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday charged Marlon Samuels, the former West Indies all-rounder, under the cricket body's anti-corruption code. Samuels played international cricket for West Indies between 2000 and 2018. The ICC said Samuels was charged for breaching 4 codes of anti-corruption related to T10 League in the UAE. Marlon Samuels has been given 14 days to respond to the charges leveled by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board. The ICC said Samuels failed to disclose the receipt of "any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit" and also failed to co-operate with the investigation into the issue.

A breach of Article 2.4.2 Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute. A breach of Article 2.4.3 - Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more. Samuels played 71 Tests, 207 ODIs and 67 T20Is for the West Indies. He scored 11,134 runs and picked up 152 wickets during his international career. Samuels was a key member of the West Indies team that won the 2012 ICC World Twenty20 and 2016 ICC World Twenty20, and was named man of the match in the final of both tournaments, becoming the first man to achieve the feat. In 2013 he was named one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year.