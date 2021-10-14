T20 World Cup: Injury scare for Varun Chakravarthy ahead of as spinner limps off field

With 9 days to go for India's first T20 World Cup fixture, India spinner Varun Chakravarthy’s fitness has become a talking point. Chakravarthy was seen limping off the field during his team Kolkata Knight Riders’ clash against Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. The 30-year-old, who has been selected in India’s 15-member squad for the multi-team tournament, has been in fine form in the league, having scalped 18 wickets in 16 fixtures at an average of 22.77 and a brilliant economy rate of 6.40.

However, the leg-spinner has not been one of the fittest members in an otherwise agile Indian team, having previously failed fitness tests. He has seven variations which is the off break, leg break, googly, carom ball, flipper, top spinner and a slider which is aimed at the toes of the batsman. In their first match in the UAE leg, he was instrumental in bowling RCB out for just 90 and picked up three key wickets including that of Skipper Virat Kohli who said he will be the key to India’s chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup. It was also earlier reported that Varun Chakravarthy was dealing with immense pain in his knees and had been taking pain-killing injections in order to play the IPL 2021 matches for KKR. He was advised not to dive or make sudden sideways movements to keep his knee injuries from aggravating.