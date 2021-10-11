T20 World Cup: Scotland name final 15-player squad

Scotland head coach Shane Burger has named his final squad of 15 players for the ICC men's T20 World Cup a week ahead of his side's first match against Bangladesh in the showpiece event.

From the squad of 17 who have taken part in the warm-up matches in the UAE, seamer Chris Sole and batter Oli Hairs are the two who miss out on the final selection.

Cricket Scotland said Sole will remain with the squad as a reserve but, following a shoulder injury sustained against Papua New Guinea on Friday, top-order batter Oli Hairs will return to the UK for treatment. He'll be replaced as a travelling reserve by 23-year-old Durham right-hander Michael Jones, who will fly out immediately to join up with the squad.

"It's been a very tough decision because we have a lot of depth currently in Scottish cricket. There's a lot of skill, talent, versatility and adaptability within the squad and many of them have put their hands up at various times recently. We've also tried over the last 18 months, even during Covid, to look forward to this World Cup and think what the combinations would be," Burger said in a statement.

"I'm really excited for the spin bowling attack that we can put together. We have a wrist spinner in Chris Greaves who has done well in his last two outings for Scotland, and then obviously we have the two left-arm spinners in Hamza Tahir and Mark Watt, who are consistent performers as well as Michael Leask, who is in the form of his life at the moment with both bat and ball.

"From a seam bowling point of view, we have the evergreen Safyaan Sharif who is one of the best death bowlers around, along with Josh Davey and Brad Wheal coming off really good county seasons. And then you've got Ally Evans with his height who has had a fantastic season and probably been one of our better bowlers recently," he further said.

Scotland will begin their journey against Bangladesh in Round 1 of the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 on October 17 in Oman. The side will then lock horns with Papua New Guinea (October 19) and Oman (October 21). The top two teams will move to the Super12 stage of the marquee event.

Full Squad: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

Travelling Reserves: Michael Jones, Chris Sole.

