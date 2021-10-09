T20 World Cup: Shoaib Malik replaces injured Sohaib Maqsood in Pakistan squad

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday named former skipper Shoaib Malik as replacement for Sohaib Maqsood for the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Maqsood has been ruled out of the showpiece event due to a lower back injury and has been replaced by Shoaib Malik. Maqsood had undergone MRI scans for the lower back on Thursday after picking up the injury during the October 6 match against Northern and consequently missed the October 7 match against Central Punjab.

"Sohaib is devastated to miss out on the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as he had worked hard for this event and was in sparkling form. We feel for him but injuries are part and parcel of the sport. I am sure after undergoing rehabilitation, he'll fully recover to be available for future assignments," said chief selector Muhammad Wasim in a statement.

"In his place and following discussions with the team management, we have decided to include Shoaib Malik in the side. I am sure Shoaib's experience will be handy for the entire squad," he added.

Shoaib Malik captained Pakistan in the inaugural event in 2007 and was a member of the side that won the tournament in 2009. After missing the West Indies event in 2010, he featured in 2012, 2014 and 2016 tournaments.

The Pakistan squad for the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 will depart for Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on October 15. They will play two warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa on October 18 and 20 respectively before taking on India in a Group-2 fixture on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan squad:

Babar Azam (captain, Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain, Northern), Asif Ali (Northern), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imad Wasim (Northern), Mohammad Hafeez (Central Punjab), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper, Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Shoaib Malik (Central Punjab)

Travelling reserves - Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab)

Player Support Personnel: Mansoor Rana (manager), Saqlain Mushtaq (interim head coach), Shahid Aslam (assistant to head coach), Matthew Hayden (batting consultant), Vernon Philander (bowling consultant), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Talha Ejaz (team analyst), Col (retd) Muhammad Imran (Security Manager), Ibrahim Badees (media and digital manager), Dr Najeeb Soomro (team doctor) and Malang Ali (Masseur).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor