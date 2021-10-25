T20 World Cup! Viral Video: Fans break TV sets after Team India lost match against Pakistan

India lost to Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday. In this match, the Pakistan team, performing brilliantly and defeated Team India by 10 wickets. The defeact onf India in the World Cup match didn't go down well with Indian cricket fans. Cricket fans in Bihar's Forbesganj were so upset that they broke the TV set as soon as the match was over.

Preparations were being made since morning for the India-Pakistan cricket match at Choapatti in Forbesganj. At some places projectors were installed and some had plans to watch the match on the TV set itself. People were praying for the success of Team India. But the result of the match came to the contrary, so the cricket fans could not control their anger.

As soon as the result of the match of this World Cup tournament was announced, the cricket fans couldn't control their anger. The youth sitting in front of the TV set got furious and picked up the TV and smashed it on the ground. The video of the incidnet is also going viral on social media.

It was becoming difficult for the fans of the Indian cricket team to see this embarrassing defeat of Team India in the World Cup match. Even while watching the live match, the anger of the cricket fans was evident. After all, when the last ball of the match was bowled and the Pakistan team registered a historic win, the fans were upset and vented their anger on the TV set. This video of breaking the TV on India's defeat is now going viral.

Pakistan defeated the Indian cricket team by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup yesterday. This is the first time that India has lost a T20I by ten wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by ten wickets.



