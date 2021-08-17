T20 World Cup: Want to re-establish Pakistan's superiority in T20Is, says Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam wants to re-establish the team's "superiority" in the shortest format of the game by winning the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Pakistan, the T20 World Cup champions in 2009, will open their campaign in the 2021 event against India at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24.

"All the players are excited, motivated and enthusiastic, and view this tournament as an opportunity to showcase our prowess and re-establish our superiority in the shortest format of the game in conditions that suit us best," said Babar in an ICC release.

The Babar Azam-led side will also face New Zealand and Afghanistan in Group 2 of the Super 12s stage, along with two qualifiers from Round 1. They will play New Zealand at the same venue on October 27 and take on Afghanistan in Dubai on October 29.

Talking about the Pakistan campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021, Babar said: "The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 schedule announcement brings us one step forward in our preparations for this much-awaited global tournament."

"We will utilise the build-up period by playing in home series against New Zealand and England and will not only aim to fine-tune our final outlook but also win as many matches as possible so that we can carry that winning form and momentum to the United Arab Emirates," he added.

The Pakistan skipper remains "focused" on inspiring the Green Army with his performances in the T20 World Cup.

"From a personal point of view, this will be my first ICC Major Event as Pakistan captain. I tasted success in 2017 and suffered disappointment in 2019 when we missed out on a semi-final spot by a fraction of a point despite beating both the finalists in league matches," said Babar.

"I remain focused in inspiring my side with my performances so that we can become the first Pakistan side to win an ICC Major Event in Asia," he added.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman will get underway from October 17, with the final to be played in Dubai on November 14.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor