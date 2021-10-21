T20 World Cup: We are getting confident with every game, says Shakib after win over PNG

Al Amerat, Oct 21 After a comprehensive victory against Papua New Guinea, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday said that his team is getting confident with every passing game and this win will ease the pressure and they can play expressively in the upcoming matches.

A sensational performance by all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (46 runs and 4 wickets) led Bangladesh to an emphatic 84-run win over Papua New Guinea in the 9th match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday.

With this win, Bangladesh also became the first team from Group B to seal their place in the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

"Every game we're playing gives us more confidence. Obviously, it was a setback, the first game, but in the T20 format the team that is better on the day wins. But now the pressure is off and we can play expressively," said Shakib at the post-match presentation.

The all-rounder also mentioned that it's not easy to get back into the form in T20 cricket.

"It's not an easy format to get back into form, but luckily I'm getting more chances to bat up the order," he said.

"A little tired, I've been playing non-stop cricket for the last five-six months, it's been a long season for me. But hopefully I can pull this tournament off," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor