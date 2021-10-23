T20 World Cup: We have shown what we really can do, says SL skipper Shanak

Sharjah, Oct 23 Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has said that his team has shown what it is capable of doing in the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup. He added that every team will be keeping a close look on them now after topping the Group A in Round 1 of the tournament. Sri Lanka begin their Super 12 campaign against Bangladesh, who also came through Round 1, at Sharjah on Sunday.

"It's a simple message. The boys have done well, and they have shown their skills, and they have shown what they really can do in this tournament. They have made their mark in this tournament already, so every team has to have a close look at them (us), so it's really good for us," said Shanaka in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

Talking about his expectations from the match against Bangladesh, Shanaka said, "Actually we are expecting a very good game tomorrow. Bangladesh, they've been good in the qualifiers, as well, but you know, it will be a fair game. T20 is a very short game, and on our day, everyone saw how good we are, as well. It will be a really good game."

"They are sitting very good at the moment because after winning those qualifiers, they are on a winning momentum. It's good for them, but still, we've got a better side, I think. We have a slightly better chance."

Shanaka was appreciative of the impact brought by Mahela Jayawardene, who joined the team as a consultant for Round 1 of the tournament. "It's a real good investment to the boys, mostly to the youngsters. They gained a lot of experience from him and a lot of advice. So, in the dressing room, Mahela has been really nice for us. It makes it easier for me as a captain as well."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor