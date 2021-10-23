T20 World Cup: We need to move on, says Pollard after big loss to England

Dubai, Oct 23 After a crushing six-wicket defeat against England, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard on Saturday said that it was an unacceptable performance but team need to forget this and look forward to perform well in upcoming matches of the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Adil Rashid (2/4), Tymal Mills (2/17), Moeen Ali (2/17), Chris Woakes (1/12), Chris Jordan (1/7) wreaked havoc with the ball as England bundle out West Indies for just 55 in 20 overs. In reply, England overhauled the target in 8.2 overs with six wickets in hand.

"There's not a lot to explain - it was an unacceptable performance, but we do need to take this on the chin and move on. It's a matter of finding our straps, we have to find a way to get a fighting total on the board, today was a day where we couldn't find that balance, but we need to forget this and move on," said Pollard at the post-match presentation.

"This is an international sport, such days happen, but we need to find a solution. We have played a lot of T20 cricket around the world, this is something we have all experienced, you'll have to accept such days," he added.

Talking about the upcoming matches, the Windies skipper said,''Each game is important, we still have four games in the tournament and we'll have to look forward.''

Pollard also praised young Akeal Hosein (2/24) for his outstanding performance with the ball.

