The Hundred 2021: Southern Brave rope in Paul Stirling for remainder of tournament

Ireland’s Paul Stirling has been granted clearance by Cricket Ireland to play in the remainder of The Hundred for Southern Brave. The clearance comes due to the gap created after the postponement of Ireland men's series against Zimbabwe. Stirling, also had a five-match stint with Middlesex in the T20 Blast in May. The Southern Brave’s next match is scheduled to be against the Manchester Originals at the Emirates Old Trafford tomorrow. "I've watched the first few rounds of The Hundred with great interest and am delighted to have been given this chance to be involved," Stirling said.



"The Southern Brave team has been outstanding so far under James Vince, and I hope I can contribute to the ongoing success of the team in this inaugural season of the competition. As a new concept, it's been great to see the fans turning out to support The Hundred and it'll be great to play in front of big crowds once more," he added. "With the T20 World Cup approaching, the opportunity for one of our leading players to have an experience like this can only be beneficial," Richard Holdsworth, High Performance Director for Cricket Ireland, said. Southeren Brave, currently placed seventh in the standings, have won both the previous encounters after starting the season with back-to-back defeats.