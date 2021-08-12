The Hundred: Rare failure for India's Jemimah

Leeds, Aug 12 Indian women cricket team's batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues, who is the top run-getter in women's competition of The Hundred, endured a rare failure, scoring just seven runs for Northern Superchargers Women against Manchester Originals Women here on Thursday.

The right-handed Jemimah was the second wicket to fall and was dismissed on the 12th ball, stumped off the bowling of seamer Hannah Jones.

The Northern Superchargers Women could make only 126/5 in 100 balls and eventually lost by eight wickets as the Manchester franchise cruised to 127/2 in 86 balls thanks to South African Lizelle Lee's 68 off 40 balls.

Mumbaikar Jemimah has scored 248 runs in six matches at an average of 49.6 in the competition.

Jemimah is now only one of the three remaining Ind in The Hundred along with Shafali Verma (Birmingham Phoenix) and Deepti Sharma (London Spirit) after her India teammates Smriti Mandhana (Southern Brave) and Harmanpreet Kaur (Manchester Originals) pulled out of the tournament and decided to return to India.

Harmanpreet did not play Thursday's match for Manchester team against Jemimah's Northern Superchargers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor