'These 14 matches won't take away Mumbai Indians' glory': Rohit Sharma shares emotional post

Skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday penned an emotional note following Mumbai Indians' last match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Mumbai Indians ended their IPL 2021 campaign on a high as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 42 runs on Friday.

Mumbai Indians, who had won the 2019 and 2020 edition of the IPL, finished at the fifth place in the ongoing season.

"A season full of ups, downs & learnings. But these 14 matches won't take away the glory this incredible group achieved over the last 2-3 seasons. Every player who don the blue & gold played with pride & gave his best. And that's what makes us the team we are! ONE FAMILY @mipaltan," Rohit Sharma tweeted.

Coming back to Friday's game, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav hammered 84 and 82 respectively and set up Mumbai Indians' win.

Chasing 236, SRH were quick off the blocks as the opening pair of Jason Roy and Abhishek Sharma put up a 64-run stand. However, Mumbai Indians managed to strike in the powerplay as Trent Boult dismissed Roy for 34.

SRH lost three more wickets for 36 runs as Jimmy Neesham and Piyush Chawala shared the spoils, dismissing Abhishek, Mohammad Nabi and Abdul Samad.

Priyam Garg and SRH stand-in skipper Manish Pandey, then added 56 runs together before Garg got out. While Manish, who had to bat through the cramps, scored a fine half-century on captaincy debut, Mumbai Indians restricted SRH to 193/8.

( With inputs from ANI )

