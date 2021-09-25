This seems really small, you hit a lot of sixes here: Kumble on Sharjah stadium

Sharjah, Sep 25 Anil Kumble, the Director of Cricket Operations for Punjab Kings (PBKS), has said that the stadium in Sharjah is really small and that a lot of sixes are hit here. He also said that his team will need to be aware about the large number of boundary hits in Sharjah, especially with Punjab taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second match of UAE leg of IPL 2021 later on Saturday.

"The ground is smaller. I guess, in modern cricket every ground looks smaller. This seems really small, you hit a lot of sixes here. So that is something you need to keep in mind. We are playing our first game on the 25th (September) here.

"Couple of teams would have played here so we get to know how the pitch behaves. But having said that, this is a smaller ground. So, we will have a lot of boundary hits so that is something we need to be aware of," said Kumble in a video posted by the franchise on Saturday.

Batsman Mandeep Singh recollected memories of scoring unbeaten in a run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020 in Sharjah. Singh was unconquered in scoring 66 off 56 deliveries in a chase of 150, days after his father died.

"Last year, everyone knows what happened with me. At that time, like my father used to play, I had to play like that. For example, he used to advise to play the first 10 balls cautiously, I'll be able to cover even if I take too many balls. He used to tell me to stay not out. If I remained not out then the team would win. Honestly, in that match I tried playing like that and I felt special that I was able to play that innings for him."

Punjab, who choked in the last over against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Tuesday, will look to take two points against a bottom-placed Hyderabad in Sharjah on Saturday.

