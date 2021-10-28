Three members of Pakistan Women's team test Covid-19 positive ahead of WI series

Three members of Pakistan Women's team have tested positive for COVID-19, the PCB said in a statement on Thursday. The squad had assembled at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi for a preparatory camp ahead of the upcoming ODI series against West Indies at home. The players - not identified by PCB yet - returned a positive result in the routine testing done on Wednesday and have been placed in a 10-day quarantine that ends on November 6.

Following the protocols, the rest of the squad has also been pushed into a short isolation period until November 2, and will undergo a test every alternate day, starting Friday. The West Indies team will arrive in Karachi on Nov 1 for three ODI matches on Nov 8, 11 and 14, after which both teams will head to Zimbabwe to play the qualifying round of the ICC Women’s World Cup, which takes place from Nov 21 to Dec 5.

The main round will be held in New Zealand next year. Pakistan's squad for the upcoming West Indies series consists of Javeria Khan (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz. The West Indies men's team is also scheduled to tour Pakistan in December to play three ODIs