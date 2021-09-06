UAE wicket-keeper Gulam Shabbir banned by ICC for four years on corruption charges

Gulam Shabbir, the UAE wicketkeeper-batsman, has been handed a four-year ban from all cricket after he admitted to breaching six counts of the ICC anti-corruption code. Shabbir has accepted the sanctions and his period of ineligibility ends at midnight on August 20, 2025. Shabbir was found to have breached Article 2.4.4 twice. He failed "to disclose to the ACU full details of attempted approaches to engage in corrupt conduct" during the series against Nepal in January-February 2019 and the series against Zimbabwe in April in the same year.

He also breached Article 2.4.5 two times. He failed to inform the anti-corruption authorities the "full details of an approach received by a teammate to engage in corrupt conduct in relation to the series against Zimbabwe in April 2019." Shabbir also failed "to disclose to the ACU full details of facts and/or incidents that he was aware of which may have evidenced corrupt conduct by other participants. "Shabbir was also charged for breach of Article 2.4.6 - not co-operating with ACU's investigations as he did not surrender his mobile devices while he did not produce documentation. He was also found guilty of "concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation," which is a breach of Article 2.4.7."Shabbir played 40 matches for the UAE and was expected to understand his responsibilities as an international cricketer. He also attended at least three anti-corruption education sessions in which players were reminded of their obligations to report any approaches by corrupters," said Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager - Integrity Unit." It was disappointing to note that he did not report any of the approaches. Although he was cooperative when interviewed and expressed remorse, it is only appropriate that he be banned so that a strong message goes out to other players and potential corrupters."