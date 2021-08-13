Unmukt Chand retires from Indian cricket to play in foreign leagues

Unmukt Chand, India's 2012 Under-19 World Cup-winning captain, has left Indian cricket at the age of 28. In a note posted on his Twitter account, Chand said he had decided to "bid adieu to the BCCI and seek better opportunities around the world". "I don't know how I should be feeling cause honestly I am still figuring it out," he wrote. "The very thought of not being able to represent my country again literally stops my heartbeat for a while. "Personally there have been quite a few glorious moments in my cricketing journey in India. Winning the U-19 World cup for India is one of the biggest moments of my life. It was a special feeling to lift the cup as a captain and bring smiles to so many Indians across the world. I can never forget that feeling. Also, leading India A on numerous occasions and winning various bilateral and tri-series are etched in my memory forever."

T2- On to the next innings of my life #JaiHind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8yK7QBHtUZ — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) August 13, 2021

Chand played 67 first-class games, scoring 3379 runs at an average of 31.57. He fared better in List A cricket, where he scored 4505 runs at an average of 41.33 in 120 outings. In T20s, he had 1565 runs at an average of 22.35 and a strike rate of 116.09 in 77 games. In 2019-20, he shifted to play for Uttarakhand as a professional but success eluded him there too. In seven first-class games that season, he made 195 runs at an average of 13.92. Chand, though, is still hopeful of playing at the highest level. "Things have not been as smooth in the last few years and opportunities have been denied," Chand wrote. "Though a part of me is not at peace with the way things have unfolded in the last few years, I still choose to see the silver lining and with fond memories bid adieu to BCCI and seek better opportunities around the world. Unmukt's heroics in domestic cricket and for India A saw him making it to the 30-member squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2013. He also made it to the 30-member for the 2014 T20 World Cup but couldn't earn an India call-up. One of the youngest players to bag an IPL contract in 2011, Unmukt had started his career with Delhi Capitals (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils). He also plied his trade for Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians. He scored 300 runs in 21 IPL matches. Since he has now retired from Indian cricket, Chand will not be allowed to play IPL as well.

